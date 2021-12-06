5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CONCERT
Enjoy a live performance as the Tubac Singers spread joy during their Holiday Concert on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., presented by the Tubac Center of the Arts at #9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Ticket information: 520-398-2371.
TOUR
All ages can join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters, with stops at the historic buildings & corrals, plus exhibits, on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Ticket info: 520-724-5375.
COOKOFF
Enjoy food, live music, crafts & more at the 11th Annual Amado Chili Cookoff, Car & Motorcycle Show on Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amado Territory, benefitting the Amado Youth Center Building Fun. Details: amadochilicookoff.org
MOVIE
All ages can enjoy an outdoor screening of “The Polar Express,” presented by Sahuarita Parks & Recreation on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Quail Creek Veterans Memorial Park, 1905 S. Old Nogales Highway. 520-445-7850.
MUSIC
Enjoy country-gospel music when the Presidio Boys quartet presents American Made: A Salute to the Oak Ridge Boys & more on Dec. 9 at 3 & 7 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
