5 Things To Do

CONCERT

Enjoy a live performance as the Tubac Singers spread joy during their Holiday Concert on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., presented by the Tubac Center of the Arts at #9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Ticket information: 520-398-2371.

TOUR

All ages can join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters, with stops at the historic buildings & corrals, plus exhibits, on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Ticket info: 520-724-5375.

COOKOFF

Enjoy food, live music, crafts & more at the 11th Annual Amado Chili Cookoff, Car & Motorcycle Show on Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amado Territory, benefitting the Amado Youth Center Building Fun. Details: amadochilicookoff.org

MOVIE

All ages can enjoy an outdoor screening of “The Polar Express,” presented by Sahuarita Parks & Recreation on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Quail Creek Veterans Memorial Park, 1905 S. Old Nogales Highway. 520-445-7850.

MUSIC

Enjoy country-gospel music when the Presidio Boys quartet presents American Made: A Salute to the Oak Ridge Boys & more on Dec. 9 at 3 & 7 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

