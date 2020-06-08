5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra is sharing its virtual recording of “Gabriel's Oboe (The Mission), dedicated to local nurses and other health care providers. Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u0DSWh9vzo&fbclid=IwAR3gyYyPC6vFCFHp2KmYzc-vtKLkSbCcpUUe8P9CCerXvnq41cdOY4JubWM
BIRDING
Tucson Audubon Society's weekly Wednesday birding field trips at Sweetwater Wetlands in Tucson have resumed at 6 a.m. Preregistration required for up to 9 folks (plus the guide); wear face covering and observe safe social distancing. Register: 520-209-1811 or lsafford@tucsonaudubon.org.
WALKING
Green Valley Gardeners' Desert Meadows Park at 999 South La Huerta has reinstalled its benches, and continues to welcome walking exercisers, with a reminder that the park does not sanitize the benches.
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on June 11 & 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
AUTHOR SERIES
Tucson Festival of Books presents a Facebook Live conversation with Sujata Massey, author of “The Satapur Moonstone,” on June 17 at 3 p.m. via https://www.facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks