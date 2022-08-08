5 Things To Do

Valley Assistance Services presents an Evening of Music with hits from Ritchie Valens, Frankie Valli, Ricky Nelson & the Everly Brothers by Nick Gallardo on August 15 at 7 p.m. at Quail Creek's Madera Clubhouse. Tickets: 520-625-5966.
COMEDY
Comedy skits by Green Valley Readers Theatre members are back with a free hour of chortles & laughs on August 12 at 3 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Drive. Free. Info: kswhighorch@yahoo.com.
MARKET
Browse through a great selection of fresh veggies, pastries, coffee, crafts, jewelry & more at the weekly Heirloom Farmers Market Aug. 10 & 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive.
LUNCH
All ages can enjoy a tasty lunch and meet new friends or old acquaintances at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.
CONCERT
Enjoy the colors of the Caribbean when percussionist Homero Cerón’s Cool Breeze Trio performs a mix of melodies from classics to Beatles in calypso and reggae style on Aug. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
