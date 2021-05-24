5 Things to Do

DANCE
GVR Saturday Night Dance Club resumes at Canoa Hills Social Center on May 29 at 6 p.m. with DJ Michael Nunez. Members $5, guests $8 per person. BYOB and light snacks. Attire is nightclub chic. Carol: 520-275-1559.
LUNCH
Enjoy a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
MUSIC
Enjoy Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk concert to benefit Historic Canoa Ranch Manning Sr. House on May 30, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the ranch. Gates open 5 p.m. Reserve online only: https://gvcouncil.org/foundation-contributions/
COMEDY
Enjoy an evening of funny stories and guitar bits when hard-working comedian Jason Love performs June 3 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
HISTORY
Learn about a historic area ranch when Alison Bunting presents “Arizona's Empire Ranch — A Prominent Past and Promising Future” on June 2 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.