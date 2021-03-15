5 Things To Do

TOUR
Join a tour of the Calabazas and Guevavi Missions on March 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., departing from Tumacácori National Historical Park. Visitors caravan in their own high-clearance vehicles. Reservations & cost: www.recreation.gov
THEATER
Enjoy “Waiting for Doggo,” a drive-in radio show featuring two felines and a dog, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays & 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 28, at Live Theater Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. Tickets: 520-327-4242.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking Group for some exercise and camaraderie at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays at Green Valley's Desert Meadows Park and/or Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy, 520-625-0159.
PARKS
The Tucson-based Western National Parks Association, focusing on Women's History Month in March, presents “Women and the History of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.” Visit: wnpa.org
HISTORY
Borderlands Forum presents author Victor Aranda on Sonoran taquerias, gastronomic geography & more, virtually on March 19 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Tickets: https://bca.z2systems.com/np/clients/bca/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1156&