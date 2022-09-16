5 Things To Do

Watch the Wednesday Night Drags at Tucson Dragway on Sept. 21 from 4 to 10 p.m. Drags and Open Test & Tune. Track hot at 6 p.m. Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road, 520-762-9700.

Enjoy a SOUL Lunch on Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while meeting new friends or renewing old acquaintances. Open to all, served in the Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S. La Canada Drive, 520-625-2612.



