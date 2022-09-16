5 Things To Do

Watch the Wednesday Night Drags at Tucson Dragway on Sept. 21 from 4 to 10 p.m. Drags and Open Test & Tune. Track hot at 6 p.m. Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road, 520-762-9700.
Enjoy a SOUL Lunch on Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while meeting new friends or renewing old acquaintances. Open to all, served in the Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S. La Canada Drive, 520-625-2612.
Join Sahuarita Parks & Recreation for STAR DAZZLE on Sept. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Explore our night skies with astronomers and dark skies enthusiasts. Telescopes will be available until 10 p.m. at Anamax Park on Field #4; 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Cheer on the Walden Grove Varsity Football team as they take on Pueblo High School, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Go Red Wolves! Walden Grove High School; 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita.
Go on a Ghost Hunt with the Tucson Ghost Society at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Use equipment like k2's and ghost meters. Tennis shoes and a flashlight suggested. Ghost Hunt is Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. RSVP online at tubacpresidio.org/events, or call 520-398-2252 for reservations; 1 Burruel Street, Tubac.
