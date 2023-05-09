5 Things To Do

Enjoy an hour of laughs with Green Valley's Readers Theatre May 12 starting at 3 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, located at 601 N. La Canada Drive, GV; info: kswhighorch@yahoo.com.
Watch the Tucson Symphony Orchestra perform John William's score while the complete tale of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" unfolds on screen, May 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall; 260 S Church Avenue in Tucson; info: tucsonsymphony.org. Members of the 501st Legion will be in attendance.
Join the fun at 2nd Saturdays Downtown urban street festival with live music, art, food trucks, car shows, vendors and people-watching, May 13 starting at 4pm at Scott Avenue and Congress Street in downtown Tucson; info: facebook.com/2ndSaturdaysDowntown.
Club Zeus is back with dinner, dancing, karaoke, dessert, and speed friending at Spring Fling on May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.; must RSVP to Crisann by text at 520-609-9965; special needs ages 17 and up.
Visit the open-air La Posada Artisan & Farmer's Market May 15 from 8 to 11 a.m. located at 635 S. Park Centre Avenue, GV; info: 520-648-7874.
