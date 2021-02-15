5 Things To Do

POETRY
Poems of Love and Compassion, a University of Arizona Poetry Center online exhibition, are features at https://poetry.arizona.edu/calendar/poems-love-and-compassion, with exhibitions at poetrycenter.omeka.net
MUSIC
Enjoy an evening of violin, cello and piano when the Tagawa Trio plays Beethoven and more on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: https://performingartscenter.thundertix.com/events/170937
DANCE
All ages are welcome at the I Love Bubble Lawn Dance, presented by Sahuarita Parks & Recreation, on Feb. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wrightson Ridge Field 3, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. https://sahuaritaaz.gov/552/Activities-Programs
HISTORY
Families can join in “History in the Field,” on Feb. 24, 4 to 6 p.m., at Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. in Tucson. Register: https://tucsonpresidio.com/history-in-the-field-youth-programs/
NATURE
Arizona State Museum shares recorded online content, including “How One Cactus Introduced Me to Northwest Mexico's Indigenous People,” by naturalist-ethnographer David Yetman, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4gSFfzqP1w&feature=youtu.be