The very versatile genre of abstract art had its beginnings in the 19th century. As it became more popular and mainstream, it was classified in a variety of ways and still remained classified as abstract art.
Though difficult to define, at its core the abstract style is a deliberate artistic way of moving away from reality or the norm. The main characteristic of abstract art is the absence of recognizable objects. While realist art aims to depict reality, abstract art strives for the exact opposite.
The 18th annual Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition opens on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC). The show runs through Feb. 28. Green Valley abstract artist Hugh Beykirch will chair the interactive event and Green Valley artist Carol St. John has been selected as judge.
More than 20 years ago, the late Green Valley artist Eva Briggs donated $20,000 to the Santa Rita Art League for an annual abstract art competition. To enter, artists submit a canvas that measures 36” x 36” and is an original abstract. $1,000 is awarded each year. The winner receives $500, and $300 and $200 are awarded to second and third place winners respectively.
In addition to the competition, abstract artist Nan Lux came up with a novel idea for an interactive event. On opening night, attendees will be able to add a quick, artistic abstract touch to a 36” x 36” canvas she coated with white paint and some fabric for texture.
To give everyone an idea of what is expected, five non-artists in the community with recognizable names were selected to add "first dibs" to the canvas.
They are Executive Director of CPAC Chris Ashcraft; actress and vocalist Regina Ford; Green Valley News Editor Dan Shearer; Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers; and Executive Director of Tubac Center of the Arts Karin Topping.
“One of the many differences between realistic art and abstract art it that there is no set process for painting an abstract. At one of its most basic levels, an abstract can be very loosely painted, very free and most of all, fun.
“When we paint ‘Coming Together’ on Feb. 3, anyone present can be handed a brush with paint and be encouraged to add a stroke with a free feeling.
“The freedom of the brush stroke, the movement of the paint on the canvas will be theirs,” Lux said.
Come to opening night on Feb. 3, and if you’d like, add your artistic stroke to the canvas from 5-6 p.m. It’s simply a different and creative way to involve the community of non-artists with the artists in an amusing and arty event. The finished canvas will be hung in the show and for sale. Competition winners will be announced between 6 and 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone