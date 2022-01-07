If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Tucked back in a separate area of La Posada’s Vensel Treasure Shoppe is La Tiendita, a small shop that opened in November and is solely for employees.
La Tiendita — “the little shop” — is filled with gently used housewares, linens, small appliances, luggage, art, jewelry, clothing and other household items that La Posada employees can buy at rock-bottom prices.
Items are donated by residents who have moved from independent living at La Posada to assisted living and needed to downsize. Funds from sales go to La Posada’s Good Neighbor Fund to help offset costs of residents who have outlived their resources.
“La Tiendita is a wonderful team-building resource and it’s manned by resident volunteers,” Vensel Treasure Shoppe Manager Ellie Barber said.
All La Posada employees have been made aware of La Tiendita, its hours and location and often stop in to shop and see what’s new during breaks or lunch.
It’s where Maria Grijalva, Angelica Beltran, Sandra Hernandez, Jacquie Nava, Maria Tolano and Veronica Saenz spent part of their lunch break recently scouting "must-have" bargain items.
“I bought a Christmas tree here and it was very nice,” Beltran said.
La Posada’s Director of Risk Management Alexis Martinez referred to the shop as “an amazing benefit to employees” and resident and La Tiendita volunteer Jean Cram said “it’s a wonderful opportunity for residents to give back to employees.”
In addition to donations from La Posada residents, donations of gently used housewares, linens, glassware and other household items—excluding furniture—are now also being accepted from residents in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Anyone wishing to donate may bring items to the rear entrance of the Vensel Treasure Shoppe from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shopping is reserved solely for La Posada employees.
