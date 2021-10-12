“Josh” grew up in Sahuarita/Green Valley and as a teen, got bad into drugs. He was 12 when he first smoked weed but it was far from his first brush with mind-altering substances.
He's now a college freshman.
“I’ve always been an addict,” he said. “Even when I wasn’t using drugs and alcohol, I felt I had the gene.?
With a close family member an alcoholic, “I grew up in the rooms of a 12-step program.”
Studies indicate genetics may indeed play a role.
Josh, whose real name is not used to protect his identity, said he saw energy at those meetings, how it was “like another family,” and wanted to be on the healing side.
“I didn’t know what sobriety was, but it was very attractive to me,” he said.
The road would be rocky and long.
From age 6, he’s known he differed from other kids, had a dark side, felt he couldn’t relate to people, and if he shared his thoughts, they’d think him crazy. Suicide was a frequent thought.
“I couldn’t control it,” he said. “Men are taught to be strong, that if you show any emotion, it makes you weak.”
As a short, chubby kid he was bullied.
“So I didn’t do anything about it, I already felt bad about myself and powerless.”
Playing sports was his escape.
From junior high on, “I was really into it.”
He’d spend hours, sometimes all day, at outdoor practice, regardless of heat.
“I was on my own little island.”
He’d smoke pot and drink, but it was sports that boosted his serotonin. In time, it landed him a slot playing at club level for a talented team. He made a couple of friends, one of whom went on to buck his own demons with alcohol and landed several scholarships.
Josh’s world crashed, though, after he was seriously injured while playing at what he figures was his peak.
“It was the one thing that made me feel like everything was good,” he said of sports. “I didn’t have time to drink or use, sometimes for months.”
Sidelined indefinitely and after surgery, depression enveloped him. The doctor prescribed Oxycontin then Percocet. The drinking continued.
“I lost all drive or point to life,” he recalled. When his doctor told him to stop the pills, he’d steal them.
“I was having bad dreams, I was a zombie."
He balked but finally caved when his mom suggested he see a psychiatrist. There, he got a different drug, and reacted badly.
“I felt like I was watching somebody live by life. My whole personality changed. I was athletic; on that medication I was a psychopath. I changed the way I dressed, what I liked, how I acted.”
On the antidepressant, weed and Oxycontin, “I loved that feeling of not being there. I was scared and thought if anyone knew, I’d get sent to a psych ward.”
Then he got “big into drugs,” he recalled. “Ecstasy, cough syrup, every day. Everything but meth and heroin — that I know of. I was acting out fireworks in my head.”
Even after the doctor said to quit the anti-depressant, but he kept taking it, had a psychotic breakdown, told family he wanted to kill himself, verbally abused family, broke ties with them and suffered blackouts, angrily punching walls and breaking things. Denial.
Not long after his injury, he developed blood clots. One day while he was skateboarding, his mom noticed bad swelling in his arm. He resisted when she said he needed emergency help but eventually relinquished.
“The doctor said I would’ve lost my arm if I hadn’t.”
It was his closest yet to death. He had not quite reached 17.
“I feel it was a big turning point,” Josh said. The clots were removed and he picked up with the drugs again, until overdosing on Xanax and was admitted to a psych hospital.
He said he kicked pills but got deep into smoking high-potency weed. Because of that, his parents got him into rehab, though he recalls rejecting the idea.
“For some reason, I went,” he said. “I wanted to leave the first week in February when I was 18,” but something prompted him to stay for 45 days.
“It was the greatest experience ever, my second family. I still visit and do groups there. I would not be sober today without support around me.” Or starting college.
“Once you get support, you should stick with it,” he said.
In Tucson visiting family last weekend, he was working his 12-step program and said he’s excited about school. Life is looking up.