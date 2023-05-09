Jeanne Thompson Shank

Jeanne Marie Thompson Shank, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Delta, Utah. She was born on June 21, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio, the youngest of two daughters born to Lloyd William and Ollie Brown Slattery Thompson. She grew up in Fremont, graduating from Ross High School. She worked a short time as a telephone operator before she married her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Lee Shank on June 29, 1957 in Fremont. They made their home first in Fremont. In 1969 the family moved to Delta, Utah. After retiring, Dick and Jeanne moved to Green Valley, Arizona.
Jeanne was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed camping with the family, reading, sewing, scrapbooking and traveling. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and after moving to Delta, she and Dick worked to reopen, repair and maintain the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. She freely volunteered her time to support the American Cancer Society, Delta Elementary School and the Great Basin Museum. Jeanne was a blessing to her family and community and will be deeply missed.
Survived by children: Christine (William) Rhue, Cedar City, UT; Ted (Lanie) Shank, Elko and Las Vegas, NV; Russell (Sissy) Shank, Delta, UT; William (Connie) Shank, Round Mountain, NV; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty (Jim) Smith, Burnsville, NC. Preceded in death by parents; husband Dick in 2017; infant son Michael Lee; foster daughter Shary Barnes Sides.
To remember Jeanne, the family would encourage donations made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or St. Andrew’s Children's Clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Jeanne will be laid to rest during a small family service at a later date in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
