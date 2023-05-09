JeanneShank1.paper.jpg

Jeanne Thompson Shank

June 21, 1938 ~ May 6, 2023



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?