So, you just saw your eye doctor and were told you have a “wrinkle” inside your eye! How does this happen?
A “wrinkle inside the eye” is called a macular pucker or epiretinal membrane (ERM). As we age the vitreous or gel-like substance that fills the eye starts to shrink and pull away from the retina.
It is during this process that floaters can occur; but sometimes as this occurs the vitreous can rub against the retina and cause scar tissue to form which can create traction. When this scar tissue forms over the macula, the center of the retina where your central vision comes from, it is called a macular pucker, and it actually looks like a wrinkle!
The cause of a macular pucker is usually the normal aging process and although it can happen on the macula it is not age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and does not lead to AMD.
Symptoms include distortion, a central blur or grey spot, and blurry vision that can range from no vision loss to severe vision loss. Severe vision loss is uncommon, however; most people don’t notice any vision changes. Because symptoms are usually mild, a macular pucker is just monitored, but in severe cases surgery can be done to remove the scar tissue, so it is important to see your eye doctor annually to monitor these changes.
