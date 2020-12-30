Is it time to upgrade your glasses? Start by having the eye doctor check your ocular health and update your eyeglass prescription.
Next, you’ll meet with an optician and talk about how you will use your glasses and what features you want. Most people prefer an anti-glare coating, and thinner, lighter lenses for everyday glasses. Sunglasses can be polarized to block UV light and reduce glare, computer glasses can have blue light filters, and safety glasses are made out of an impact-resistant material. Some people also prefer light reactive lenses which darken when outside.
After you decide on your lenses, it’s time to choose your frame. Your frame is not just about style, but also finding the right fit. Glasses should fit so that your eyes sit in the center of the lenses, the bridge fits comfortably on your nose, and the temples reach behind your ears. Your prescription may fit better in certain frames; high prescriptions are better in smaller frames to reduce the weight and thickness of the lenses.
Once you select a frame, the optician will take some measurements and your lenses will be custom made just for you! After the glasses are made, the optician will make adjustments for a comfortable fit and then you can enjoy your new glasses.
If it is time for your new pair of glasses, call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to schedule an appointment with an eye doctor and look at the great selection of eyeglass frames.