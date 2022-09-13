Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a vision condition causing distant objects to be blurry. It affects over 40% of people in the United States and that number is likely to increase.
Why is Myopia Increasing?
Susceptibility to myopia is based on genetics and environment. Children with one or both parents who are nearsighted have a higher probability of becoming nearsighted. Environmental factors also play a role; children are spending less time outside and more time looking at near objects (electronic devices, books, homework, etc.)
Nearsightedness can cause permanent visual impairments.
Once a child becomes nearsighted, it continues to progress until late teenage or early adult years. As myopia increases, the child’s eyes are lengthening. Longer eyes have a higher risk of glaucoma, retinal detachments, cataracts and maculopathy.
Myopia cannot be reversed, but it can be controlled. There are multiple treatments available to slow the progression of myopia.
Corneal Refractive Therapy are gas permeable lenses which are worn at night. They allow for clear vision during the day, without the aid of glasses or daytime contacts.
Peripheral defocus contact lenses are soft lenses worn during the day. These correct vision and slow down myopia with the peripheral defocus.
Low dose atropine eye drops are used at night to control myopia. Although the exact mechanism is unknown, these drops slow the elongation of the eyes.
