blurry

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a vision condition causing distant objects to be blurry. It affects over 40% of people in the United States and that number is likely to increase.

Why is Myopia Increasing?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?