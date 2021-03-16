Warmer weather calls for barbecues, hiking and other outdoor activities, but this fun in the sun can be damaging to your eyes. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can damage the skin of your eyelid as well as your cornea, lens and macula. UV exposure contributes to the development of cataracts, growths on the eye and macular degeneration.
UV radiation is cumulative.
This means the risk of damage to your eyes and skin from the sun increases the more time you spend outside throughout your lifetime. Since children generally spend more time outdoors than adults, it is important they are protecting their eyes too.
Sunglasses protect your eyes.
The best way to protect your eyes is to always wear good quality sunglasses when you are outdoors, even in the shade. You can also reduce your eyes' exposure to UV radiation by up to 50% by wearing a wide-brimmed hat in addition to your sunglasses.
Not all sunglasses are created equal.
Look for sunglasses that block 100% of UV rays. Also, larger sunglasses with a wraparound style give more protection. Polarized sunglasses block out UV light, as well as reduce glare and improve clarity, which is a great option for golfing, boating, hiking and everyday wear.
Vista Eye Care carries a wide variety of sunglasses with high quality lenses to protect your eyes. Right now, they have 50% off a second pair of glasses, including sunglasses. Contact Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 or info@vistaeyecare.net for more information.