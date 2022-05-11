Lasers are commonly used to treat certain eye diseases. A laser uses a highly focused beam of light to make miniscule openings or burns within the different layers of the eye. Laser surgeries can be performed in an outpatient setting and these treatments are usually covered by insurance. One of the most frequent indications for laser surgery is a condition called open angle glaucoma.
What is open angle glaucoma?
Glaucoma falls into two broad categories – angle-closure glaucoma and open angle glaucoma. In open angle glaucoma, the space between the iris and cornea is normal but the eye is still being damaged slowly over time, usually by an elevation in eye pressure which can permanently damage the optic nerve and eventually the vision if left untreated. Open angle glaucoma has many subtypes, including primary open angle glaucoma, normal tension glaucoma, pigmentary glaucoma, inflammatory glaucoma and pseudoexfoliative glaucoma to name some of the most common categories.
Lasers and eye drop therapy
When eye drops have failed to adequately control eye pressure, selective laser trabeculoplasty can be performed (SLT); with SLT, the outflow of fluid from a part of the eye called the trabecular meshwork is enhanced with small burns in order to lower the eye pressure. This procedure is often used in conjunction with eye drop therapy in order to avoid more complex incisional surgery, or to prevent the use of multiple eye drops. Most types of open angle glaucoma can be treated with SLT, and the procedure can generally be repeated every year if necessary.
