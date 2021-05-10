Lasers are commonly used to treat certain eye diseases. A laser uses a highly focused beam of light to make miniscule openings or burns within the different layers of the eye.
Laser surgeries can be performed in an outpatient setting, and are covered by insurance. Two of the most frequent uses for laser surgery are conditions called narrow angles and open angle glaucoma.
Narrow angles occur when the space between the colored part of the eye, the iris, and the outermost part of the eye, the cornea, is too small. The eye’s normal fluid drainage system can become disrupted, which over time can cause a dangerous elevation in eye pressure that can lead to peripheral visual field loss, or glaucoma. The laser creates a small hole within the iris called a laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI), thereby preventing this situation.
In open angle glaucoma, the space between the iris and cornea is normal but the eye is still being damaged slowly over time. When eye drops have failed to adequately control eye pressure, selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) can be performed. With SLT, the outflow of fluid from a part of the eye called the trabecular meshwork is improved with small burns to lower the eye pressure. This procedure is often used with eye drop therapy in order to avoid incisional surgery.
