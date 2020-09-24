Lazy Eye, which is medically referred to as amblyopia, is a condition where vision in one or both eyes does not develop properly. This is the most common cause of childhood vision loss, but early treatment can prevent long-term vision problems.
Children with a family history, born premature, or are developmentally disabled are at a higher risk of developing a lazy eye. Causes of lazy eye include uncorrected refractive error (nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism), strabismus (an eye turn), or blocked vision from a cataract, corneal opacity, or droopy eyelid.
Initial signs include poor depth perception, bumping into things on one side or favoring one eye over the other. Children and parents do not always notice a problem unless there is an obvious eye turn or droopy eyelid, but a lazy eye can be detected early in a comprehensive eye examination.
Early detection increases the chances of a full recovery. Children should have their first eye exam between the ages of six and twelve months, and should be examined again around the age of three or sooner if recommended by their eye care provider.
Depending on the severity and cause of the lazy eye, the treatment may include a combination of prescription lenses, vision therapy or occlusion therapy. Occlusion therapy forces the weaker eye to work by patching or using prescription drops on the stronger eye.
