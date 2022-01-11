If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Ringing in the new year is often a time of reflection on the past and setting goals for the future. Many of the goals we set are health oriented, but have you thought about setting goals to create habits that help your eyes specifically? I hope to offer some healthy eye habits to keep your eyes feeling, looking, and seeing their best.
• First, using artificial tears to moisten our ocular surface and daily lid hygiene to clear dirt, oil, and bacteria that can accumulate on our eyelids, we can combat the eye dryness that many of us suffer from in Arizona.
• Second, eating a well-balanced diet is one of the best things we can do to improve not only the health of our eyes, but our entire body. We should avoid processed foods, filled with added sugar and trans fats, and eat plenty of fruit and vegetables. In fact, leafy greens such as spinach and kale are especially great sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, two vitamins necessary for eye function.
• Third, taking vitamin and mineral supplements, while not a complete replacement for a good diet, can be a daily routine to boost our health. Omega-3 supplements, such as ProOmega, have anti-inflammatory properties benefiting the heart, skin, and eyes. MacuHealth products supplement your eyes with extra lutein and zeaxanthin.
We often don’t realize something’s value until it is gone, and this is especially true for our vision. In this New Year let’s be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to preserving our eyesight. Call Vista Eye Care for an appointment at 520-625-5673.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone