Now that children are preparing to go back to school - whether in-class or online - a comprehensive eye exam is the best way to make sure your child's eyes help them to do their best in school.
Vision screenings performed in a pediatrician's office, school or daycare setting can detect some early visual problems, but not all. That’s why a comprehensive eye exam is important for children. The American Optometric Association recommends children have their first comprehensive eye exam at 6-12 months old, another at age 3, and just before they enter school (unless recommended sooner by their eye care provider).
Many eye and vision problems do not have specific signs or symptoms alerting parents that their child may need an eye exam. Often, children don’t know they are not seeing as well as they should be. Or, they may see well at a distance, but have difficulty focusing on nearby objects or maintaining focus for long periods.
Uncorrected vision problems can worsen over time. Uncorrected nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism can prevent your child from seeing clearly and may lead to the development of strabismus (eye turn) and/or amblyopia (reduction of best-corrected vision). It is important to diagnose and treat vision problems early to optimize a child's normal development and school performance.
Vista Eye Care welcomes children of all ages for comprehensive eye exams. Contact Vista at 520-625-5673 to schedule an exam and get your child on the right track for a happy and healthy school year.