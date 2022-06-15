Aside from looking great while wearing them, what are the benefits of wearing sunglasses?
Protection, comfort and performance
A pair of high-quality sunglasses block 100% of the sun’s harmful UV-A and UV-B rays, and can significantly reduce risk of developing cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions.
Sunglasses act as a physical barrier from wind, blowing dust, sand, pollen and other airborne debris that could irritate your eyes, worsen dryness or scratch the cornea.
Sunglasses provide instant relief from the sun’s brightness and glare. Polarized lenses improve vision dramatically by reducing glare from horizontal surfaces such as the road, sand, sidewalks or water. Without glare, color and contrast improve vision and performance in sports such as fishing, golfing, and tennis.
Healing After Surgery
Cataract and LASIK surgeries require proper time for the eyes to heal. Sunglasses protect eyes from UV light, dryness and light sensitivity in general. If you’re prone to headaches, opt for high-quality dark lenses or polarized lenses.
Sunglasses are very important, especially here, in bright, sunny Arizona. Make sure to wear them when spending time outside to protect your eyes and keep you seeing your best!
