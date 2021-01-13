Dry eye syndrome is a common condition affecting 15% of Americans. It is more common in people over 50, women, contact lens wearers, those living in windy, dry climates like Southern Arizona, and people who have had procedures like LASIK. The main causes of dry eyes are decreased tear production, increased tear evaporation, an imbalance in tear composition and improperly working tear ducts.
Could you have dry eye syndrome?
Tears are necessary to maintain the health of the front of the eye and provide clear vision. Symptoms of dry eye include: stinging, burning, a scratchy feeling, light sensitivity, redness, a sensation of something in the eye, watery/tearing eyes, blurred vision and eye fatigue.
Medications and conditions may also be the cause.
Certain medications (antihistamines, antidepressants, hormone replacement therapy and some hypertensive medications) and medical conditions (Sjogren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, thyroid disease and diabetes) are also associated with dry eye syndrome. This syndrome may increase eye infections, damage the front surface of the eyes, and cause blurred vision.
Diagnosis and treatments.
Eye care providers diagnose dry eye syndrome by considering the patient’s symptoms, medical history and environmental factors, as well as carefully examining the eyes, eyelids and tears. Treatments include using artificial tears, taking certain supplements, warm compresses and lifestyle changes, like quitting smoking. For more severe cases of dryness, prescription medications or punctal plugs may be used.
