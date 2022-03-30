Have you ever had chicken pox? Most of us have, and it can lead to shingles later in life. Shingles is more common in people over the age of 50, those who are immunocompromised or use certain medications, such as prolonged steroid use.
Shingles can appear on any part of the body. Although it most commonly affects the torso area, shingles can happen on facial areas such as the eyelid, cheeks, forehead and even in the eye.
Shingles in the eye is referred to as herpes zoster ophthalmicus. Symptoms include redness, pain, swelling, blisters or a rash on the face, tearing, sensitivity to light and a mild to severe decrease in vision. If left untreated, herpes zoster ophthalmicus may lead to scarring and permanent vision loss.
The treatment for shingles in the eye may consist of antiviral drops, steroid drops, lubrication and/or antiviral pills. Depending on the location and severity, patients with this condition may need to be followed every one or two days for multiple weeks. Some patients require long-term maintenance treatment to prevent recurrences.
It is important to seek care from an eye care professional and start treatment as soon as symptoms are noticed. If you think you may have shingles on or around the eye, call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to schedule an appointment. Same day appointments are available for urgent eye conditions, such as shingles.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone