Have you ever thought you have seen a bug flying close to your face and you try to swat it away, only to realize it was not there?
Vitreous floaters and their causes
You were likely seeing a vitreous floater. The vitreous is the transparent, gelatinous mass that fills the majority of the eye. As we age, this gel undergoes changes that cause it to form strands. These types of floaters are mostly harmless. However, other conditions can cause the appearance of floaters.
Posterior vitreous detachment
One of these conditions is a posterior vitreous detachment. The vitreous is attached to the retina in several places but can detach overtime, causing light flashes, large floaters and reduced central vision. Trauma and myopia (nearsightedness) are risk factors for this condition.
Retinal detachments mimic normal floaters
Retinal detachments can also appear as floaters. The retina is attached to the eye with cells that, if severed, can cause the retina to lift off the back of the eye. Clumps of those cells can then float into the vitreous, which can mimic the normal floaters that occur due to age.
Vitreous hemorrhage
Vascular diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes can weaken the blood vessel walls and cause bleeding. Surgery may be necessary, so early detection is crucial.
If you suddenly experience floaters, whether large or small, call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to schedule an appointment to determine the cause of your floaters.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone