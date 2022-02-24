Getting new glasses involves more than finding the right prescription and an attractive frame. With so many options, is an anti-glare coating (also known as an anti-reflective (AR) coating) needed?
What is anti-reflective coating?
AR coatings are made of multiple layers of metal oxides applied to the front, back or both sides of the lenses to reduce reflection, allow more light to pass through the lenses, and improve vision.
During your eye examination, the doctor will show you several lenses to find your prescription, and these lenses have an AR coating. Telescopes, microscopes and camera lenses also use AR coatings to reduce glare.
Benefits of AR coatings
AR coatings reduce eye strain, make glasses appear more attractive, and help sharpen your vision, which many find beneficial for nighttime driving and for eye conditions such as cataracts. AR coatings reduce the eye strain associated with using digital devices. Eyes are more visible through AR coated lenses, and they reduce reflection in photos.
Types of AR coatings
Most AR coatings protect lenses with a scratch-resistant layer. Some are more scratch-resistant than others, and some are even smudge, water & oil resistant. AR coatings with blue light protection can reduce the eye strain associated with using digital devices. Others protect eyes from harmful UV rays.
At Vista Eye Care, we believe everyone would benefit from AR coated lenses. Contact us at 520-625-5673 to learn more about which AR coating would be best for you.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone