Summertime means barbeques, swimming, apple pie and fireworks!
As we contemplate our activities for Independence Day over the next month, many of us purchase or plan to watch fireworks. Although consumer fireworks are relatively safe when used properly, the damages can be severe if safety precautions are not followed. Due to their explosive nature, fireworks can cause burns, blunt-force trauma, chemical exposure or a combination of all three.
Eye injuries accounted for 19% of the 9,100 reported injuries from consumer fireworks in 2018. Although very few resulted in death, eye injuries from fireworks can cause black/bruised eyes, corneal abrasions, retinal detachments and even blindness in the most severe cases!
It is not always the person handling the fireworks who is most at risk for injury. In fact, 65% of eye injuries affect bystanders.
What to do if you (or a friend/family member) experience an eye injury:
- Seek medical attention immediately.
- Do not rub, rinse or apply pressure to your eyes.
- Do not remove any objects that are stuck in the eye.
- Do not apply ointments or take blood-thinning pain medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen unless directed by a doctor.
For a checklist on enjoying consumer fireworks safely, go to: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.
Enjoy the beauty of your fireworks celebrations this Independence Day!