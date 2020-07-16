Cataracts are the clouding of the natural lens of the eye and occur commonly with age. Symptoms include blurry vision, glare, halos, fading of colors and difficulty seeing at night. They usually grow slowly and eventually start to affect activities of daily living. Fortunately, vision can easily be restored by cataract surgery.
Basic and premium lens implants
When a cataract is surgically removed from the eye, an artificial Intraocular Lens Implant (IOL) must be inserted to achieve clear vision. Cutting edge technology allows patients to choose from a variety of IOL options. Basic IOLs only correct nearsightedness or farsightedness. Premium IOLs are available to correct astigmatism (toric IOL), or the need for reading glasses (multifocal IOL).
‘Bladeless’ laser assisted surgery
In addition to premium IOLs, “bladeless” or femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery is available. With bladeless cataract surgery, cataracts are removed without the need for surgical blades, and eliminate several manual steps from traditional cataract surgery. This provides a greater level of precision and safety to traditional cataract surgery.
Another innovative advancement is intraoperative wavefront aberrometry, which measures the eye in the operating room after the cataract has been removed. This helps improve uncorrected visual outcomes, especially for patients who have had prior LASIK or RK surgery.
