July is time for celebrations, vacations, and keeping cool in our Arizona heat. Did you know that July is also Healthy Vision Month?
Keep eyes healthy and vision clear
First, an annual comprehensive eye examination with a retinal evaluation is the easiest way to ensure your eyes are healthy and your vision is clear. Along with updating your prescription and checking eye health, eye exams can also detect health concerns like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and infection!
Another way to practice good eye health is to wear UV sun protection outdoors and blue-filtering lenses with heavy digital device use. UV light and smoking can worsen macular degeneration and cataracts, so wear protective lenses and if you smoke, stop!
Lastly, low humidity and soaring temperatures in the summer may result in irritation, pain, and blurred vision associated with dry eyes. Consider supplementing your natural tears with a non-preserved artificial tear (without additional redness-reducing agents) at least twice daily. These drops help support the natural tears so eyes tend to look, feel and see better.
Bottom line: while our eyes might be the last thing we think about this time of year, taking care of your eyes now protects your vision in the future. To schedule an annual examination for preventive care, call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 or visit www.vistaeyecare.net.