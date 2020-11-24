November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes and of that number 7.2 million are undiagnosed.
Diabetes impairs the ability to produce and respond to insulin, which helps the body process sugar. This can lead to serious health problems like heart disease, kidney failure, lower extremity amputation and blindness.
Each year, millions of Americans face vision loss related to diabetes. Over 28 percent of diabetics age 40 or older in the U.S. have Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and related diabetic eye disease. DR occurs when high levels of blood sugar damage the blood vessels in the retina causing them to bleed.
Diabetes can also cause growth of abnormal retinal blood vessels which can break and bleed into the clear gel in the eye (the vitreous), causing sudden vision loss. Without proper blood flow, the retina becomes damaged and vision loss may occur.
There are often no symptoms of early DR, but as it progresses there may be floaters, blurred and/or distorted vision, fluctuating vision, double vision and cataracts. Early stages of DR should be monitored; advanced stages may be treated with eye injections and/or laser surgery.
An annual eye exam is recommended for all people with diabetes because DR can cause vision loss if undiagnosed. Early detection and treatment are key in the management and control of diabetes and diabetic eye disease. Call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to schedule your diabetic eye exam today.