According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Of that number, 7.2 million are undiagnosed.
Diabetes impairs the ability to produce and respond to insulin, which helps the body process sugar. This can lead to serious health problems like heart disease, kidney failure, lower extremity amputation and blindness.
How common is diabetic vision loss?
Each year, millions of Americans face vision loss related to diabetes. Over 28 percent of diabetics age 40 or older in the U.S. have Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and related diabetic eye diseases. DR occurs when high levels of blood sugar damage the blood vessels in the retina causing them to bleed.
Diabetes can also cause growth of abnormal retinal blood vessels which can break and bleed into the clear vitreous gel in the eye, causing sudden vision loss.
Diabetic retinopathy symptoms
There are often no symptoms of early DR, but later floaters, blurred and/or distorted vision, fluctuating vision, double vision, and cataracts may occur . Early stages of DR should be monitored; advanced stages may be treated with eye injections and/or laser surgery.
Keep up with annual eye exams
Annual eye exams are recommended because DR can cause vision loss. Early detection and treatment are key in the management and control of diabetic eye disease. Call Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to schedule your diabetic eye exam today.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone