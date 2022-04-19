Dry Eye Disease is a common problem in our desert community. Symptoms are a sandy, gritty, foreign body sensation in the eye, blurry vision, fluctuating vision, red eyes, itchy eyes and even watery eyes.
Dry eyes may water when the ocular surface has low tear film. When the tear film is low, the eye sends signals to the lacrimal (tear) glands to make more tears. Now, the tears made in these situations are not high-quality tears, and they tend to fall off the eye, causing a watery/runny eye.
There are many causes of Dry Eye Disease. One common cause is that the tears are draining too quickly, like a kitchen sink with a very large drain. If you turn on the faucet, the water goes directly down the drain without filling up. With our eyes, no matter how many times artificial tears are used, they may just be going down the drain prematurely.
At Vista Eye Care, all of the doctors can do a quick, painless, in-office procedure that involves the use of microscopic silicone plugs that are easily inserted into the 2 lower tear ducts. They slow down tear drainage, allowing more tears on the ocular surface.
Most medical insurance helps cover the procedure and materials. Don’t let Dry Eye Disease affect your quality of life. Call Vista Eye Care @520-625-5673 to schedule an appointment.
