Although the reduced humidity of our desert air may be great for those plagued by arthritis or sick of shoveling snow, it can cause the itching, watering, and burning symptoms of dry eye.

Causes of dry eye

Our eyes require a perfect balance of water and oil for best vision and comfort. When the water or oil component is reduced, severe discomfort, watering, itching, burning, or even blurry vision can occur.

Dry eyes can be caused by a reduced watery or oil component of the tears, inflammation, or a combination of the above.

Evaporative dry eye

Without oil coating the tears properly the tears will evaporate off the eye. This is called evaporative dry eye. It can be due to low oil production, but in our dusty and windy climate it typically results from clogged oil glands.

Using artificial tears several times daily helps some people, but for others it is not sufficient.

Warm compresses, eyelid massage, lid scrubs, and supplemental artificial tears can help improve the oil layer, resulting in less dry eye .

Unfortunately, if the evaporative dry eye cycle continues, the clogging of the glands worsens and the glands atrophy. An in-office treatment called MiBo Thermo Flow, which is concentrated heat and gland expression, can often provide significant relief from dry eye.

A thorough eye exam can determine the root cause and most effective treatment for your dry eyes. For an appointment, contact Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673.

