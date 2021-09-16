If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Do your eyelids make you look and feel tired? Are droopy eyelids restricting your field of vision? Do you notice a difference between your eyelids? Does your neck ache from having to tilt your head back to see? Do you wish you could look younger and be more vibrant without the need of surgery?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are in for some great news!
A new FDA-approved prescription eye drop can temporarily raise those pesky eyelids. Upneeq(oxymetazoline hydrochloride 0.1%) is the only FDA-approved prescription that raises upper eyelids.
A single drop can start taking effect in as little as 5-15 minutes and can last up to 8 hours. Studies show that it is safe to use every day. So, no more droopy eyelids!
Trying to keep those eyelids raised can be a daunting task. You can develop headaches, unwanted wrinkles, and reading impairment due to fatigue. Surgery is another option; but not everyone is a candidate or wants surgery on their eyelids.
Now a word of caution: If you have a sudden droopy eyelid(s), double vision, change in pupil size, eye movement pain or facial paralysis, you need to have an evaluation by an eyecare professional immediately. Lab tests and imaging may be ordered to rule out any neurological disorder, stroke, tumor or vascular disease.
Contact Vista Eye Care at 520-625-5673 to see if you are a candidate for Upneeq.