As we all practice social distancing, chances are we rely more on our digital devices to work or stay connected with family and friends. This may increase digital eye strain. Symptoms of digital eye strain include headaches, blurred vision, dry or tearing eyes, tiredness, irritation, and difficulty focusing.
These symptoms increase as we spend more time on our devices. Digital eye strain is exacerbated by poor lighting, improper viewing distances, dry eyes, or uncorrected vision problems. Also, blue light, which is high energy light and is emitted from digital devices, increases eye strain.
Better managing these issues can improve comfort while using a digital device.
A comprehensive eye exam can detect uncorrected vision problems. Your eye doctor will determine if you may benefit from glasses, contacts, or special visual exercises to reduce digital eye strain. Eye care providers can recommend special lenses and coatings to help lessen digital eye strain, glare, and blue light exposure.
The 20-20-20 rule is an easy and effective way to reduce digital eye strain: every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break, to look 20 feet away. This relaxes the eyes, allowing them to refocus.
It is important to have eye symptoms evaluated to find the best solution to ease digital eye strain.