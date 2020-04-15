As we all do our part to stay healthy and stem the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be wondering – can COVID-19 affect my eyes? Viral conjunctivitis, sometimes referred to as “pink eye” is a rare manifestation of COVID-19.
Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the thin, transparent tissue which lines the inside of the eyelids, and covers the white part of the eye. There can be many causes of conjunctivitis: allergic, bacterial or viral.
Initial symptoms of viral conjunctivitis include red, watery, and irritated eyes. These symptoms are usually accompanied by a fever, cough and cold or flu-like symptoms. Just like a cold or the flu, viral conjunctivitis has to run its course. No drops or ointments can treat viral conjunctivitis; cool compresses and artificial tears are the best options to remain comfortable.
COVID-19 conjunctivitis can be spread by aerosol contact of the virus to your eye or can be transmitted by touching your eyes with your hand. This is yet another reason to continue to wash your hands and to avoid touching your face, including your eyes!
During this time, doctors are treating emergent eye issues with telemedicine or in the office, as needed. Contact your eye care provider with any eye emergencies. Stay safe and stay well!