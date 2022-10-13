drop

While the monsoons of Southern Arizona bring much-needed rain for our area, pollen blooms from desert plants typically follow. As a result, eye allergies, also called allergic conjunctivitis, are quite common.

Allergies occur when the eyes react to something that irritates them (called an allergen) and produce histamine as a reaction. Consequently, the eyes may become red, swollen, and itchy. They can tear and burn and feel gritty or be more light sensitive. This is usually a temporary condition associated with seasonal allergies.



