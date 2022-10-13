While the monsoons of Southern Arizona bring much-needed rain for our area, pollen blooms from desert plants typically follow. As a result, eye allergies, also called allergic conjunctivitis, are quite common.
Allergies occur when the eyes react to something that irritates them (called an allergen) and produce histamine as a reaction. Consequently, the eyes may become red, swollen, and itchy. They can tear and burn and feel gritty or be more light sensitive. This is usually a temporary condition associated with seasonal allergies.
People who have eye allergies can also have nasal allergies, with an itchy, stuffy nose and sneezing. However, you can have eye allergies without nasal allergy symptoms. Unlike other kinds of conjunctivitis, eye allergies do not spread from person to person.
Often, ocular allergies can be prevented by keeping the eye lubricated. In our dry climate, OTC preservative-free artificial tears used up to three times daily are an excellent preventative for allergies.
In cases where burning, redness, and itching are present even with supplemental tear use, an OTC antihistamine eye drop such as olopatadine or ketotifen can significantly reduce symptoms. Stay clear of drops with naphazoline that claim to “get the red out,” as these drops merely mask redness, often resulting in worsening symptoms. Cooling the drops in the refrigerator before use and using cool compresses can also aid in reducing severe allergy symptoms.
If use of OTC drops doesn’t help or your symptoms worsen, contact Vista Eye care for an eye health examination at 520-625-5673.
