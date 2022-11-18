Out of all 5 senses, most people believe sight is the most important. That is why Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a fear for many people.
Macular degeneration causes the loss of the central field of vision. This makes reading, watching TV, driving and many other daily activities very difficult.
Are you at risk for AMD?
Caucasians, people over the age 50, and those having a family history of AMD, smoking and/or long-term ultraviolet radiation (UV) exposure are at increased risk of developing macular degeneration. Unfortunately, many of those risk factors are out of our control.
Currently, there is no cure for macular degeneration, but there are supplements that can slow down the progression of it. One of those supplements is called MacuHealth.
Slow the progression of AMD
MacuHealth was created to help replenish macular pigment in the retina. Increasing these pigments leads to enhanced visual performance and slows the progression of macular degeneration.
Currently, Macuhealth is the only nutritional vision supplement on the market containing all three macular carotenoids (macular pigments) – Lutein, Meso-Zeaxanthin and Zeaxanthin – in the same ratio that they are found in the retina.
Macuhealth is made from all natural ingredients and contains no artificial colors. It has all non-GMO ingredients and is gluten and allergen free.
Macuhealth is available at Vista Eye Care. Call (520) 625-5673 or email us at info@vistaeyecare.net to schedule an eye exam and discuss if MacuHealth is right for you.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone