elderly

Most memory losses are frustrating but are not a cause for concern. Remember you need to use your brain or you will lose it just like any muscle in your body.

Three causes of normal, age-related memory loss:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?