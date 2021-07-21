B.E. F.A.S.T. stands for: Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm, Speech,Time. It’s an acronym for remembering the signs of a stroke, AND that you have to act fast if you experience one or more signs.
Acronym for signs of stroke
Just like a heart attack attacks the heart, a stroke attacks the brain, which can affect many parts of the body. You’ll notice a change from what is normal for you, in one or more ways:
BALANCE - loss of balance, dizziness, trouble walking
EYES - sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
FACE - sudden numbness or weakness in the face, especially on one side
ARM - sudden numbness or weakness in one or both arms; difficulty raising the arm
SPEECH - trouble speaking, confusion, lack of communication; and/or severe headache
TIME - No time to wait!! Call 911 immediately!
What is a TIA?
TIA stands for transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke. These could include any of the signs of stroke but TIAs generally last just a few minutes and don’t cause permanent damage. TIAs can signal that a bigger stroke is coming, though, so see your doctor as soon as possible.
