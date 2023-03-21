Hospice care provides wonderful support for patients and their families. Here are some facts explaining what hospice is, and is not.
MYTH: Once a patient enters hospice care they can’t get back out.
TRUTH: Patients go into hospice care when their doctor determines they have six months or less to live, which is the diagnosis needed to be eligible for hospice. But if their health improves, they can leave hospice, and receive hospice care again if their health deteriorates again. We had a patient who went in and out of hospice care for 6 years!
MYTH: You must go into the hospital to get hospice care.
TRUTH: Hospice nurses come to you, wherever you are – including if you are in a hospital, an assisted living home or live independently.
MYTH: Health insurance does not pay for hospice care.
TRUTH: Most health insurance, including Medicare, pays for hospice care if a doctor determines the patient is eligible for it.
MYTH: Insurance companies assign a hospice organization to you.
TRUTH: You can, and should, interview several hospice organizations and choose one you are comfortable with.
Hospice care gives patients someone to advocate for them in addition to family members, and it includes family members in the process. Hospice cares for the whole patient, making sure they are comfortable physically and seeing to their emotional and spiritual needs as well.
For information about hospice care in assisted living, contact Danielle at 520-256-4542.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone