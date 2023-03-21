hospice

Hospice care provides wonderful support for patients and their families. Here are some facts explaining what hospice is, and is not.

MYTH: Once a patient enters hospice care they can’t get back out.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?