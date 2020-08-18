With temperatures over 100 degrees, we all need to take care and stay safe with these tips:
• Avoid being out in the sun in the middle of the day during peak periods of heat.
• Stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible. Enjoy board games, movies and crafts together.
• When you do go outside, wear sunscreen with 30+ SPF.
• Dress for the heat in light-colored, loose, lightweight clothes.
• Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, even if you’re not thirsty.
• Reduce bath and shower water temperatures.
• Check on friends, family and neighbors, and ask them to check on you, too.
• Check your vehicles to be sure you haven’t left children or pets inside.
Recognize signs of heat illnesses
Look for these signs of heat illness in yourself and others:
• Cool, moist skin with goosebumps when in the heat.
• Heavy sweating and/or muscle cramps.
• Feeling faint, dizzy or suddenly tired.
• A weak, rapid pulse and/or low blood pressure upon standing.
• Headache you didn’t have inside.
• Nausea.
• Confusion or agitation.
If you - or someone with you - experience some of these signs, stop activity and go someplace cool. If symptoms don’t improve within an hour, call 911.
These tips are brought to you by The Villas at Green Valley, assisted living and memory care. For information on The Villas, call Danielle at 520-256-4542.