People helping each other through volunteering has long been a tradition in our community. Many worthwhile local organizations depend on volunteers to help deliver their much needed services.
How volunteering helps you
Did you know, though, that volunteering also has huge benefits for the volunteer? Studies show people who volunteer feel happier and healthier, have less stress and depression, and are mentally stimulated.
Volunteering counters isolation by making you feel connected to your community. Being involved with people increases social and relationship skills, and provides a sense of purpose in knowing you are making a difference in someone’s life, whether providing fun and fulfillment or filling an important need.
Volunteer numbers are down countywide
COVID-19 put a halt to volunteering during the initial period when people were encouraged to stay home. Once vaccinations became available volunteers started coming back, but numbers are still down from what is needed.
Volunteer with The Villas
If you’re looking for a place to volunteer, Pima County has over 3,500 nonprofits!
Here at the Villas, we always need people to bring their pets to visit; to read to, walk with, and do art projects with our residents; and singers and dancers to entertain us, all skill levels welcome!
Do you have a special talent to share? We even had a resident’s son, a chef, come and cook for the 10 residents of their home.
For information on volunteering with The Villas, contact Danielle at 520-256-4542.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone