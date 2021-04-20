Hello All! I hope you are getting out and enjoying our beautiful Arizona spring! And speaking of getting outside -- let’s talk about all of the wonderful benefits you, your friends, and neighbors will receive by getting outdoors.
Sunshine increases your vitamin D.
First, most adults are low in Vitamin D so get out in the sun and load up. Secondly, people need to get out and play no matter their age. How many times have you heard “if you don’t use it you’ll lose it” ? So get out there and hike, bike, play tennis, or one of my favorites -- make friends and get great exercise at the same time on the pickleball courts!
You see people smiling more when they are walking, planting flowers or doing any outside endeavor. Fresh air, sunshine and movement will increase your attention span while strengthening bones, keeping your heart healthy, and reducing body fat naturally.
Friends make exercise fun.
A full 80% of adults do not get enough exercise. That’s a shame, because exercise boosts energy, increases muscle power and endurance, relieves stress, helps you sleep better, lowers high blood pressure and even lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers. Being active with other people also helps combat loneliness and improve your interpersonal skills.
Whether you are 55 or 105, get out there and have fun!
