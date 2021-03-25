We hope this spring brings you the opportunity to safely mingle with friends and loved ones again and enjoy the gorgeous weather just outside your front door.
Most assisted living residences and nursing homes are finishing up giving vaccines to their residents. This means visits are sure to resume soon due to a drop in Covid-19 cases in Pima County and the Covid-19 vaccine becoming more accessible. The energy and joy these visits give residents and their families and friends is priceless.
In the coming days, you’ll be able to tour facilities again in planning for the future for you or your loved ones and friends. During your visits, take care to notice each facility’s landscape and how easily residents can safely walk or sit and take in nature. There should be lush and blooming areas all around you, with welcoming spaces residents and their visitors can enjoy.
It can be difficult to think and talk about plans for the future and circumstances that come up as we mature. The Villas at Green Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care is hosting Cul-de-sac Quick Talks - group discussions about what to consider and what is available to you, conveniently held in neighborhoods and communities in and around Green Valley. Many people have not dealt with these issues before, and talking about them in advance can avoid making rushed decisions or encountering problems later.
To schedule or attend a Cul-de-sac Quick Talk in your neighborhood, or for a tour of The Villas Assisted Living and Memory Care, contact Danielle at 520-256-4542.