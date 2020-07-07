During this Covid-19 crisis, The Villas at Green Valley is following CDC guidelines and not allowing visitors to enter the facility. Normally, we bring all professionals to our residents for their convenience and comfort.
Currently, friends and family often come to the window to wave to their loved one, knowing they can’t come in. If a resident is ill, we use telemedicine for a doctor’s appointment or, if necessary, take them to the hospital.
Operating during normal times
Once the risk of contracting Covid-19 passes, we will get back to normal and follow our model of bringing professionals to our residents. This includes health care and personal care professionals such as:
• Doctors and nurses
• Dentists and dental hygienists
• Physical, occupational and speech therapists
• Hospice nurses and aides
• X-ray and lab technicians
• Massage therapists
• Hair stylists
• Exercise instructors
• Musicians and other entertainers
The idea is a simple one. Schedule the professionals on a regular basis to maximize the professional’s time and to accommodate every senior’s needs and wishes.
When you’re looking for an assisted living or memory care senior residence, keep in mind the benefits of bringing to you or your loved one the professionals they need to see. Our residents love this practice, and say it’s one of the reasons they moved to The Villas at Green Valley.
For more information contact Danielle Burleson at 520-256-4542.