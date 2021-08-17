If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As people age, there are times when they need a little extra help. If you or a loved one are in that situation, there are many resources for seniors in Green Valley, including:
Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) has programs of their own and partners in the community who can help, from companion services or transportation to many types of in-home support. Helpline counselors will listen and suggest appropriate programs for you to consider. Helpline 520-792-7262
Friends in Deed provides loans of medical equipment, transportation to medical appointments, blood pressure checks and social events every Friday. 520-625-1150, M-F 9-3.
Valley Assistance has financial literacy programs, volunteer home help, rental assistance, fall prevention and more. 520-625-5966
The Green Valley Council Health & Human Services Committee maintains a list of health care and social service providers. Visit gvcouncil.org.
La Posada Continuing Care Retirement Community’s Adult Day Services program gives attendees an opportunity for socialization, exercise and camaraderie, while giving their caregivers a much-needed break. Four residents of The Villas attend three times a week so they can get even more out of life. Contact Denise at 520-393-6835 or email dturner@casagv.org.
If you don’t find what you need from this list please call Danielle at (520) 256-4542. I promise you, if we don’t have the answer we’ll find it out for you.
As the Beatles wrote, "With a Little Help From My Friends” I’ll bet we all can live a healthier, more fulfilling and engaging life.