I’m sure you know that people with diabetes have blood glucose (sugar) levels that are too high, and that the hormone insulin helps glucose get into your cells for energy.
There are two types of diabetes. People with Type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin. Those with Type 2 diabetes have an impairment in the way their bodies regulate and use their glucose.
Common symptoms of diabetes
The first signs of diabetes are often increased thirst, frequent urination and feeling tired and hungry. Other symptoms that may not occur everyday include vision problems, slow wound healing, and yeast infections.
Prevention is best
Prevention is the best way to handle diabetes. Be proactive: Watch your diet closely, exercise regularly, and eat plenty of fiber. Lose weight if you need to and make healthy choices, including seeing your doctor.
If you are over 45 have a glucose screening done so you know your glucose level and can work to reduce it before it becomes diabetes. Also research your family’s health history to see if you could inherit diabetes.
Invest in a healthy lifestyle that will keep your body working up to its full potential, and use these suggestions to help you ward off Type 2 diabetes. Finally, if you have Type 1 diabetes, with the right care and medical assistance you can live a much healthier, longer life.
All the best to you and your health!