Little kids fall all the time without getting hurt. It’s how they learn to stand up and balance so they don’t fall down as much. But falls are different for people aged 65+.
The serious consequences of falls among seniors.
Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the ER for a fall. That’s over 2.8 million serious injuries every year.
Even worse, every 15 minutes an older adult dies from a fall. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury among older adults, and the most common cause of their non-fatal, trauma-related hospital admissions.
Many older adults are afraid of falling and so they cut back on their activities. This leads to isolation, depression and further decline.
Preventing falls and their consequences.
Here are 6 steps to take to prevent falls:
1. Ask your health provider for an assessment of your risk of falling.
2. Review your medications with your doctor or pharmacist to ensure side effects (e.g. dizziness, drowsiness) won’t increase fall risks.
3. Find a good balance and exercise program.
4. Have your vision and hearing checked.
5. Keep home safe - Remove tripping hazards like scatter rugs, increase lighting, install grab bars etc.
6. Talk to family members and/or friends about checking on you periodically.
If you’re considering finding a safer environment, the lovely homes at The Villas - built for those with assisted living care needs - and 24 hour caregivers are a great option. For more information, call Danielle at 520-256-4542.