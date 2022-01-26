If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nearly 1/4 of adults aged 65 and older report feeling lonely and socially isolated, according to the CDC. Those are only the ones talking about it, so the actual numbers are most certainly higher.
Risk factors for loneliness
Older adults are at an increased risk of loneliness and social isolation because they are more likely to live alone due to loss of a spouse and children who live elsewhere. As they lose other family and friends through the years, their social circle gets smaller. Chronic illness may keep them isolated, and hearing loss makes it hard to engage with people in social settings.
Health risks are many
Social isolation significantly increases the risk of premature death from all causes, even more than smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity.
• Social Isolation causes a 29% increased risk of heart disease, a 32% increased risk of stroke, and a 50% increased risk of dementia.
• Loneliness leads to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.
• Lonely heart failure patients have 57% more ER visits, 68% more hospitalizations, and four times the risk of death.
If you or a loved one live alone, loneliness may be a problem. Getting involved with your community or volunteering helps to prevent social isolation and its effects.
If you or a loved one live alone, loneliness may be a problem. Getting involved with your community or volunteering helps to prevent social isolation and its effects.
